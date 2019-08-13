Colin Egglesfield discusses his new book ‘Agile Artist: Life Lessons From Hollywood and Beyond’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor, Colin Egglesfield was on set this morning discussing his new book "Agile Artist: Life Lessons From Hollywood and Beyond." He shares his incredible personal stories in the pursuit of his dream to 'make it' in the entertainment industry as well as the set backs and triumphs that has made him evolve as a person. Not only did he overcome cancer he lived through the World Trade Center Tragedy. In addition, Colin is also actively involved with community redevelopment in Chicago’s south side where he rehabs houses and helps employ local residents on his projects. The book is available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble book stores.