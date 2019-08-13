Chicago Scene: Dean Richards chats with author of the new book Ensemble, An Oral History of Chicago Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Larson, author of Ensemble An Oral History of Chicago Theatre

Francis Guinan, Steppenwolf ensemble member

https://www.ensemblechicago.com/

Event:

Mark will be discussing the book at Bookends and Beginnings, 1712 Sherman Ave., Alley #1, Evanston, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22. Free and open to the public.

https://www.bookendsandbeginnings.com/event/mark-larson-ensemble

Mark will also be interviewed live at the Jeff Awards programs committee, Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The program is free, but guests are asked to RSVP at chair@jeffawards.org. A tape of the interview will be available for viewing at a later date on the committee's website, http://www.jeffawards.org.