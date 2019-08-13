Chicago Scene: Dean Richards chats with author of the new book Ensemble, An Oral History of Chicago Theatre

Posted 12:21 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, August 13, 2019

Mark Larson, author of Ensemble An Oral History of Chicago Theatre

Francis Guinan, Steppenwolf ensemble member

https://www.ensemblechicago.com/

Event:

Mark will be discussing the book at Bookends and Beginnings, 1712 Sherman Ave., Alley #1, Evanston, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22. Free and open to the public.

https://www.bookendsandbeginnings.com/event/mark-larson-ensemble

Mark will also be interviewed live at the Jeff Awards programs committee, Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.  The program is free, but guests are asked to RSVP at chair@jeffawards.org.  A tape of the interview will be available for viewing at a later date on the committee's website, http://www.jeffawards.org.

 

 

 

