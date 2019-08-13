Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest Tuesday

Posted 10:36 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, August 13, 2019

Army Spc. Michael Nance

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Army specialist Michael Nance, 24, was one of two paratroopers killed last month when an Afghan soldier opened fire on coalition troops.

Nance was part of the 82nd Airborne Division and had only been in Afghanistan for two weeks when he was killed.

Nance’s funeral will begin at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. He will be buried with full honors.

 

 

