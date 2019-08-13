Body believed to be missing Gary woman found in forest preserve: FBI

Posted 5:39 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, August 13, 2019

CHICAGO — Authorities said Tuesday they believe they have located the body of a missing Gary woman.

27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27th at the Wiz Khalifa concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed the found a body believed to be Buchanan in a forest preserve in Illinois. They said she was the victim of a kidnapping. No other details were provided.

Results of an autopsy are expected Wednesday.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

