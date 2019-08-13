× Band of showers/t-storms moving SE out of Wisconsin into Northeast Illinois this Tuesday afternoon/early evening

A band of showers and a few thunderstorms associated with an upper-level disturbance will track southeast out of Wisconsin across McHenry and Lake Counties into Cook County/Chicago later this afternoon/early evening. If the showers/t-storms hold together long enough they could cross the southernmost portion of Lake Michigan into NW Indiana this evening.

Strongest storms could produce brief heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and even the possibility of small hail.