× White Sox tentative 2020 Regular Season Schedule

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have announced their 2020 regular-season schedule, with Opening Day on Thursday, March 26 vs. Kansas City at Guaranteed Rate Field. The season opener is the earliest in franchise and major-league history (excluding international games). All 30 teams are scheduled to play on March 26.

Opening Day is part of a three-game series against the division-rival Royals (off day on March 27). The Sox open the season against Kansas City for the third straight season, an American League Central opponent for the 16th time in the last 18 seasons and at home for the fifth time since 2010.

Following their opening series in Chicago, the White Sox take their first trip of the season, a six-game, seven-day trek to Cleveland (March 30-April 1) and Boston (April 2-5; off day on April 3). Chicago will be the first opponent of the season at Fenway Park.

On Thursday, August 13, the White Sox will play host to the New York Yankees in MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams.” An 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed at the site and will have design aspects of Old Comiskey Park, the home for the White Sox from 1910-1990. Following an off day on Friday, August 14, the Sox and Yankees will conclude the three-game series on August 15-16 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox welcome the remaining non-divisional AL teams to Guaranteed Rate Field on the following dates: Seattle (April 6-8), Texas (weekend of April 16-19), Baltimore (weekend of May 1-3), Tampa Bay (May 5-7), Toronto (weekend of May 14-17), Oakland (weekend of June 26-28), Los Angeles (August 10-12), Boston (August 25-27) and Houston (weekend of August 28-30).

The annual Crosstown Series vs. the Cubs takes place across two, two-game sets: July 7-8 (Tuesday and Wednesday) at Guaranteed Rate Field and July 20-21 (Monday and Tuesday) at Wrigley Field.

Other 2020 interleague series include: Colorado (April 28-29 at Coors Field; May 19-20 at Guaranteed Rate Field), San Francisco (May 8-10 at Oracle Park), San Diego (May 11-13 at Petco Park), Arizona (July 10-12 at Guaranteed Rate Field) and Los Angeles (September 8-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field). The White Sox will welcome the Dodgers for the fifth time in club history (also 2005, ‘09, ‘11 and ‘17), and the Rockies for the just the second time (2008). The Sox travel to San Diego for just the second time (2005).

The White Sox have one three-team homestand (August 7-16) and take one three-city trip next season (June 12-21).