The Bulls release their 2019-2020 schedule

CHICAGO – When it comes to the first full season of the Jim Boylen era and the third of the team’s rebuild, there is little that’s guaranteed for the upcoming Bulls’ season on the floor.

But on Monday, at least fans got to know when and where they’ll get to see their team play in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Around 2:45 PM, the Bulls released their full 82-game schedule, which includes another season starting away from home and the welcoming of a champion to begin the slate of games at the United Center.

Boylen brings his team on the floor for the first time on Wednesday, October 23 in Charlotte to face the Hornets then Friday against the Grizzlies in Memphis. The home opener comes against the reigning NBA champion Raptors on Saturday, October 26 with the second game coming almost a week later against the Pistons as the team plays four of their first five games on the road.

Four days later, Lebron James and Chicago native Anthony Davis make their regular season appearance at the United Center with Kyrie Irving’s new look Nets making their first stop on Saturday, November 16. There will be no Kevin Durant, however, as he will spend most of his first season with Brooklyn rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Jimmy Butler returns as a member of the Miami Heat for the first time on Friday, November 22 with the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George Clippers coming to town on Saturday, December 14.

Zion Williamson, whom fans hoped might be with the Bulls if the lottery balls had fallen their way last spring, makes his first United Center visit as a pro with the Pelicans on Thursday, February 6. The season concludes with a game against the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30 PM.

The Bulls currently have just one nationally televised game on the schedule against the Sixers in Philadelphia on Friday, January 17 on ESPN at 6:30 PM.