South side community unites to combat hate, intolerance

CHICAGO — Residents in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood gathered at a meeting Monday aimed at finding ways to combat hate in their community.

More than 150 residents met inside a church named for St Barnabas, the patron saint of peace makers.

For years, Chicago’s 19th Ward, including the Beverly and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods, has struggled with racism and intolerance. Just last month, residents found fliers promoting white nationalist websites on parked cars. And in March, stickers promoting white nationalism were found on street signs and utility poles. Residents have also found anti-Semitic fliers.

In 2016, the off duty police shooting of 25-year-old Joshua Beal in Mount Greenwood sparked protests from African Americans and an openly racist backlash from residents.

Among the actions planned at the meeting is an anti-racism rally. The rally is planned for Sept. 7.