Shower, storms likely tonight; Severe weather possible

CHICAGO — A stormy afternoon and evening is shaping up for the Chicago area.

Strong or severe thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging winds are possible.

The rain will be light at the onset, but rainfall could become heavy later this evening after 6 p.m.

Torrential rainfall is likely for some areas with these storms. With the recent dry weather, the ground is incapable of soaking in the heavy rainfall raising the chances of localized flooding.

1 to 3 inches of rainfall total is possible.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather