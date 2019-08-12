"Brian Banks" is the new film from actress, comedian, and TV-host Sherri Shepherd. The inspirational true story that follows the life of Brian Banks, an all-American high school football star who finds himself wrongly convicted of a crime he did not commit. Despite the lack of evidence, Banks gets railroaded through a broken justice system and sentenced to ten years of prison and probation. Years later, with the support of Justin Brooks and the California Innocence Project, Banks fights to reclaim his life and fulfill his dreams of playing in the NFL. Shepherd plays Banks devoted mother, Leomia Banks in the film whom was a school teacher that tried her hardest to keep her son out of the streets. Shepherd hosted a free screening for 60 high school students from inner city schools and mentor programs: Urban Prep Academy, Creative Cypher, SOS Village, and the Becoming A Man (BAM). The actress said that it was very important for her to bring her movie to her hometown of Chicago. Brian Banks is in theaters now.
Sherri Shepherd’s new dramatic roll tells the real life story of “Brian Banks”
