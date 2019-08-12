× Severe weather threat ends here, but some heavy rainfall still possible especially across the southern suburbs

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has shifted the threat for severe thunderstorms well south of the Chicago area into central and southern Illinois. While the severe threat has ended here, showers are still moving through the area bringing some much-needed rainfall to parched soils. Atmospheric moisture remains extremely high, with precipitable water values well in excess of two inches, which could lead to some heavy overnight rainfall totals, especially in areas south of Chicago.