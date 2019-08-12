Severe weather potential increasing for this afternoon and evening- Severe thunderstorms and flooding rains threaten the Chicago area

Posted 7:46 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, August 12, 2019 
A moisture-laden atmosphere, coupled with a low pressure center and 
cold front along and just south of the Chicago area, is providing fuel  
for several rounds of thunderstorms that will affect the Chicago area 
later this afternoon and tonight. The greatest threat for severe weather
will be from Chicago south into central Illinois, but the entire area
is at risk for severe thunderstorms. 


  Greatest severe weather threat just south and west of Chicago

   Valid 121200Z - 131200Z

   ...THERE IS AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FROM SOUTHEAST
   IA TO CENTRAL IL...

   ...SUMMARY...
   Severe thunderstorms are likely today over the middle Mississippi
   Valley to the Ohio Valley.  Damaging gusts are the primary risk but
   a few tornadoes are possible.



   ...Mid MS/OH Valley Region...

   An impressive amount of deep convection has developed over the
   central Plains early this morning ahead of a disturbance that should
   approach western IA by sunrise. A reservoir of untapped buoyancy
   currently extends ahead of the MCS over eastern KS which should aid
   eastward progression of organized convection into the beginning of
   the upcoming day1 period. Latest NAM model guidance suggests leading
   edge of this activity will be near the MO River at sunrise; however,
   current speed/movement of the convection is considerably faster and
   storms could advance into western IA by 09z. It's not entirely clear
   whether the MCS will slow its forward propagation so confidence in
   timing/placement of this complex of storms is somewhat in doubt.

   Current outlook is predicated on MCS slowing a bit toward sunrise.
   For these reasons have adjusted severe probs west across IA/northern
   MO to account for possible severe at the beginning of the period. If
   boundary layer is able to warm/destabilize ahead of this activity,
   as NAM currently depicts, environmental parameters would seem
   supportive of organized convection continuing downstream, with some
   upward  evolution expected by late morning. If convection maintains
   MCS structure then damaging winds will be the primary threat.
   However, forecast soundings across southeast IA into west-central IL
   exhibit favorable CAPE/shear for supercells and possible tornadoes.
   Will introduce low tornado probs to account for possible discrete
   updrafts by early afternoon.

Heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding will also be a problem for the entire area.

Excessive Rainfall Discussion 
NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 
838 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019 

Day 1 
Valid 1237Z Mon Aug 12 2019 - 12Z Tue Aug 13 2019 

...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FOR PORTIONS OF 
NORTH DAKOTA & THE MIDWEST/GREAT LAKES... 



...13Z Update... 
Convection remaining tied to the warm frontal zone across eastern 
Missouri and southern Illinois, we have expanded the Slight Risk 
to capture this early morning activity. Flash flooding around 
Saint Louis and points east is likely to persist a few more hours. 
Follow mesoscale discussions for more details. -Burke 

...Midwest/Great Lakes... 
A mesoscale convective vortex over Nebraska has been tracking 
east-northeast early this morning, growing upscale within a 
favorable environment ahead of an ejecting upper low near the 
central International Border with Canada. The guidance QPF 
(global and mesoscale) started off too far north when compared to 
early morning radar imagery, except for the 00z NSSL WRF which fit 
fairly well and strongly resembled continuity. For this forecast 
period, started with a non-GFS blend before making targeted 
changes. The expectation is that the heavy rainfall currently 
across northern KS early this morning will track east-northeast 
and co-locate with the 850 hPa warm front across central IA this 
morning as instability and the stronger portion of the mid-level 
capping inversion shift northward. Thereafter, the heavy rainfall 
axis should lie rather close to the 12C isotherm at 700 hPa as the 
system progresses eastward. The guidance shows dispersion on the 
exact axis; believe central IA across northern IL into northern IN 
is the best placement. Inflow at 850 at 30-40 knots (near the 
magnitude of the mean 850-400 hPa wind) imports MU/ML CAPE of 
2000-4000 J/kg which should continue to foster active convection 
as the system moves east-northeast. Precipitable water values 
near 2" would allow for hourly rain totals to 2.5". The guidance 
has a good signal for local amounts of 4-6" in the rain band which 
could be due to cell training over 2-3 hours or a couple of 
aligned embedded mesocyclones. As two week precipitation in this 
area is only 10-25% of normal, confined the slight risk area to a 
narrow axis where the most rainfall is anticipated. The marginal 
risk was kept broad to account for the dispersion seen with the 
heavy rain axis amongst the available guidance. 
