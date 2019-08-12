× Police: Person in custody after reports of shots fired near Jesse Brown VA

CHICAGO — Chicago police say one person is in custody after officers responded to reports of shots fired near the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the West Side Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the hospital after initial reports of shots fired near Damen Avenue and Taylor Street in the Illinois Medical District. People inside the Jesse Brown VA were told to shelter in place as officers headed to the scene, sources tell WGN.

One person was taken into custody, and police say it’s initially unclear if shots were fired inside or outside the hospital. No injuries were reported.

