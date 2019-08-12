× Plans to build another Chicago-area airport are back

PEOTONE, Ill. — Plans for an airport in the southern suburbs are being debated again.

The proposal includes how an airport in Peotone — which is about 44 miles south of the city — could be used by e-commerce companies, like Amazon.

The state budget sets aside $162 million for road improvements that would connect I-57 to the proposed site. It also includes an environmental review and master plan.

Opponents say the airport would destroy land being used for agriculture and waste public money. They also say it`s not needed because Rockford, Gary and O’Hare have room to expand.