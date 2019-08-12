New video shows shirtless Rod Blagojevich in Colorado prison yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — Former Illinois Gov. Rod blagojevich remains in a federal prison in Colorado even though President Donald Trump hinted he might set him free.

New video from WGN's sister station in Colorado shows Blagojevich exercising outside on the prison grounds over the weekend. He was shirtless and sporting a full head of gray hair. However, there has been no sign that he may be released, despite the president's statements.

The saga started last Wednesday, when Trump told reporters he was considering commuting Blagojevich's 14-year sentence for public corruption. Blagojevich has served seven years so far.