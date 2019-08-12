Lunchbreak: Local Eggs Benedict

The "Tattooed Chef" Jay Ruff
Hey Nonny
10 S. Vail
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
224-202-0750
www.tattooedchefconsulting.com
Event:
Bike to Brunch
Every Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Bring in your helmet and receive a complimentary mimosa or bloody mary (juice/milk for kids) with the purchase of brunch! Complimentary bike valet plus live Bluegrass music.
Hey Nonny also features live music daily, food/drink specials and wine dinners (next one: Swirl Wine Dinner on October 8).
Recipe:
Yield: 4 servings
Hollandaise
4 egg yolks
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)
Local Eggs Benedict
4 English muffins, split
1 cup eggplant diced
1 cup yellow squash diced
1 cup zucchini diced
1 tablespoon garlic minced
2 tablespoons of olive oil
2 teaspoons white vinegar
8 eggs
Salt and pepper, to taste
Hollandaise Sauce, recipe above
Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions:
Hollandaise
Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler,) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.
Local Eggs Benedict
Add olive oil to pan and start sauteing garlic until lightly browned. Add vegetables and saute for 5 min or until cooked al dente. Toast the English muffins. Fill a 10-inch nonstick skillet half full of water. Add white vinegar to the cooking water. This will make the egg white cook faster so it does not spread. Bring to a slow boil. Gently break 1 of the eggs into the water taking care not to break it. Repeat with remaining eggs. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook 3 1/2 minutes until the egg white is set and yolk remains soft. Remove with a slotted spoon, allowing the egg to drain. To assemble: Lay a spoonful of sauteed vegetables on top of each muffin half, followed by a poached egg. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon hollandaise sauce over the eggs. Garnish with chopped parsley.