Lunchbreak: Local Eggs Benedict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "Tattooed Chef" Jay Ruff

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

224-202-0750

www.heynonny.com

www.tattooedchefconsulting.com

Event:

Bike to Brunch

Every Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Bring in your helmet and receive a complimentary mimosa or bloody mary (juice/milk for kids) with the purchase of brunch! Complimentary bike valet plus live Bluegrass music.

Hey Nonny also features live music daily, food/drink specials and wine dinners (next one: Swirl Wine Dinner on October 8).

Recipe:

Yield: 4 servings

Hollandaise

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)

Local Eggs Benedict

4 English muffins, split

1 cup eggplant diced

1 cup yellow squash diced

1 cup zucchini diced

1 tablespoon garlic minced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 teaspoons white vinegar

8 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

Hollandaise Sauce, recipe above

Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Hollandaise

Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler,) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.

Local Eggs Benedict

Add olive oil to pan and start sauteing garlic until lightly browned. Add vegetables and saute for 5 min or until cooked al dente. Toast the English muffins. Fill a 10-inch nonstick skillet half full of water. Add white vinegar to the cooking water. This will make the egg white cook faster so it does not spread. Bring to a slow boil. Gently break 1 of the eggs into the water taking care not to break it. Repeat with remaining eggs. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook 3 1/2 minutes until the egg white is set and yolk remains soft. Remove with a slotted spoon, allowing the egg to drain. To assemble: Lay a spoonful of sauteed vegetables on top of each muffin half, followed by a poached egg. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon hollandaise sauce over the eggs. Garnish with chopped parsley.