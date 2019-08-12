Lemonade stands raise funds to buy school supplies for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you see more kids pushing lemonade this summer, there's a good chance they're part of Annie McAveeney's movement.

Through her organization Fill A Heart 4 Kids, every dollar earned goes directly towards buying new school supplies for kids in need.

"Back to school supplies are so important for children. we want to make sure they are prepared and ready to learn on the first day of school," McAveeney said.

Now McAveeney is leaving containers of lemonade powder all over Chicagoland and encouraging families to set up their own stands to help make the start of school easier for hundreds of kids in area shelters.

With state budget cuts, things like backpacks and new school supplies rarely make the list. So Mcaveeney found a way to turn the profit from little lemonade stands into 30,000 new school items distributed to 13 Chicagoland group homes.

"It's not just about DCFS being there, or our government being there; it's about community being there so we can launch these children so they can be successful," McAveeney said.

The kids get to fill their backpack with their own handpicked favorites, whether it's their favorite color folder, their favorite crayons, or a spiral notebook that they always wanted, according to McAveeney.

With just a few weeks left before more kids return to school, the nonprofit is challenging families to do their own lemonade stand to help kids start school with a full backpack.

Details on how are available online - and you can share your photos with us below.