Jury selection underway for man charged in death of Chicago cop John Rivera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Jury selection is underway for the man accused in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Jovan Battle has rejected a court-appointed attorney and is defending himself for the March 25 fatal shooting of Officer John Rivera.

During jury selection, the judge had to stop multiple times to explain court rules to him.

Prosecutors allege Battle pointed out 23-year-old Rivera as one of several men who fought with Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington , who are also charged with murder. Rivera was then shot and killed while sitting in a car in River North.

Prosecutors said Rivera, who had been out with friends, had nothing to do with the fight and was mistaken for someone else.

It's expected the trial will begin tomorrow. Battle has been told by the judge that if he's convicted that he could not base an appeal on ineffective legal counsel.