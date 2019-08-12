Cubs tentative 2020 Regular Season Schedule
CHICAGO – Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs today announced the tentative 2020 regular season schedule. The Cubs will open their 145th season at the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, March 26 with the Wrigley Field opener taking place Monday, March 30, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cubs will begin the 2020 campaign on the road for the fifth year in a row, the 15th time in the last 19 seasons, and for the first time ever in Milwaukee. The Cubs and Brewers last opened a season together in 2008 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs open their Wrigley Field campaign against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third year in a row, marking the first time the club will play back-to-back-to-back home openers vs. the same club since hosting the New York Mets for four-straight home openers from 1979-82.
After three games at the Brewers (March 26, 28-29), the Cubs head to Chicago to begin a six-game, seven-day homestand with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates (March 30-April 1) and three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks (April 3-5). The Cubs then head to Pittsburgh for four games (April 6-9) before returning right back home for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (April 10-12).
The 2020 schedule is highlighted by the club’s first-ever trip to London, England to play a pair of games (as the visiting team) against the St. Louis Cardinals from June 13-14. That series will represent the end of a three-city, 11-day trip that begins with four games in Cincinnati (June 4-7) and continues with three games in Philadelphia (June 8-10). The Cubs series in London will be surrounded by three off days on June 11, June 12 and June 15. The trip to London will represent the club’s first games overseas since opening the 2000 season against the New York Mets in Tokyo, Japan.
The schedule also features interleague play against the American League East plus the annual home-and-home with the Chicago White Sox, which features a pair of two-game series from July 7-8 (at Guaranteed Rate Field) and July 20-21 (at Wrigley Field).
In addition to the White Sox games, the Cubs interleague schedule includes hosting three A.L. East opponents: the Baltimore Orioles (two games, June 2-3), the Boston Red Sox (three games, June 19-21) and the Tampa Bay Rays (three games, July 3-5). The Cubs also travel to Baltimore (two games, April 14-15), to New York (three games, June 26-28) and to Toronto (three games, August 14-16).
The Cubs 2020 schedule features only two three-series homestands and three three-city road trips after there were four three-series homestands and four three-city road trips in 2019.
The Cubs are scheduled to host three holiday games in 2020: Mother’s Day, May 10 vs. Washington; Father’s Day, June 21 vs. Boston; and the Fourth of July vs. Tampa Bay. The Cubs will be on the road for one holiday: Labor Day, September 7 at Colorado. The Cubs are off on Memorial Day.