Credit card skimmer found in Chicago Target ATM

CHICAGO — Chicago police have no suspects in custody after a credit card skimmer was found in an ATM at a downtown store.

A technician discovered the skimmer Sunday in a TCF Bank ATM at the Target store at 1 South State Street. Police have no idea how long it was there.

Skimmers can be used to steal credit and debit card information and PIN numbers.

The devices can be hard to recognize.

Consumer advocates recommend checking for loose parts, and a keyboard that may not look real, before using an ATM.

ATM skimming results in about $2 billion a year in losses.