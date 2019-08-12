Closing arguments scheduled in trial of man in child’s death

BELLEVILLE, Ill.  — Closing arguments are scheduled in the murder trial of a southern Illinois man who is accused in the beating death of a 2-year-old boy.

Gyasi Campbell has given several accounts of what happened the night Kane Friess-Wylie was left in his care when the boy’s mother, Lindsey Friess, left their Belleville apartment April 13, 2017. He told investigators the boy fell into a bathtub, out of a bathtub and off a kitchen table.

St. Clair County prosecutors’ final witness, forensic anthropologist Dr. MariaTeresa Tersigni-Tarrant, offered testimony Friday that supported other experts who determined Kane died of blunt force trauma.

Campbell’s defense attorneys called no witnesses in a bench trial before Judge Dennis Doyle.

Closing arguments from the prosecution and Campbell’s defense lawyers, Justin A. Kuehn and Derek Siegel, are Monday.

