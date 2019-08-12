Broadway in Chicago FREE Summer Concert preview from “Jesus Christ Superstar”

CHICAGO (July 22, 2019) – Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to announce the concert line-up for the annual FREE BROADWAY IN CHICAGO SUMMER CONCERT. The concert will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St). The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert at Millennium Park is presented with the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. This year there will be performances including: COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, FROZEN, HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, MY FAIR LADY, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL, THE BAND’S VISIT and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.
