Ahoy Matey! Since 1996, Tall Ship Windy has been sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago. When you are aboard, you can feel the spirit of Centuries past and hoist the sails as part of your experience. The 75 minute tour offers a fun and educational way to see Lake Michigan like never before.

Tall Ship Windy at Navy Pier:

600 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

tallshipwindy.com