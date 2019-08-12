Afternoon heating to drive a few inland showers next 2 afternoons; intense heat Monday prompted advisories from Arizona to the Gulf; comparable heat/humidity in August, 1987 produced record rains which made it our wettest month
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Chicago/Cook County Thursday afternoon through Friday into Saturday afternoon
Mild near the lake, but heat/scattered t-storms well inland this afternoon/early evening
Severe weather possible this afternoon
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
Cubs try to keep fans, employees cool with hot weather plan
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
What is the all-time record for highest temperature for a Wrigley Field Cubs game?
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far
As dangerous heat descends upon area, city preps to keep Chicagoans cool