Afternoon heating to drive a few inland showers next 2 afternoons; intense heat Monday prompted advisories from Arizona to the Gulf; comparable heat/humidity in August, 1987 produced record rains which made it our wettest month

Posted 11:13 PM, August 12, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.