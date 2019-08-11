Thunderstorm/excessive rainfall risk Monday/Mon. night
Widely scattered thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area this afternoon/evening
Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning; severe storms in the mix
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
Heavy rainfall from this evening’s thunderstorm prompt issuance of a flash flood warning for portions of Will, Cook and Lake County Indiana
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
Flash Flood Watch for western Illinois including Winnebago, Lee, Ogle, Livingston and LaSalle Counties this evening/tonight through Wednesday morning – could be expanded farther east into Chicago area – strong storms possible
Current spell of dry weather set to continue
Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Severe weather possible this afternoon