Sunday Brunch: Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap with Peach Salsa

CHICAGO — Executive Chef at Tao Chicago Michael Armstrong demonstrated his Charlie Trotter Day's dish, Grilled Skirt Steak Lettuce Wrap with Peach Salsa. He will serve this at the First Annual Trotter Beer Fest Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.

Tao Chicago

632 N. Dearborn St.

Chicago

taochicago.com

Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap with Peach Salsa Recipe:

Serves 2

5oz Beef Skirt Outside Cleaned

¼ cup Skirt Steak Marinade

¼ cup Grilled Peach Salsa

6 each Bibb Lettuce Leaves, cleaned

1 sprig Basil for garnish

1 sprig Mint for garnish

Plating directions:

Grill marinated steak and rest

Slice ⅛” slices and arrange on a plate

Spoon peach salsa into a round ramekin

Arrange lettuce, mint, and basil around the plate next to the steak

Skirt Steak Marinade

½ cup Honey

¼ cup Dark Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil

½ cup Gochujang Paste

1 cup Vinegar Rice Marukan

2 cubs Yamasa Soy Sauce

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Set aside.

Grilled Peach Salsa

5 each Ripe Peaches

1 cup Kimchi, drained and lightly rinsed, finely chopped

2 sprigs Mint (chiffonade)

4 sprigs Thai Basil (chiffonade)

¼ cup Peach Liquor

2 each Scallions, chopped

¼ cup Gochujang Sauce

1 teaspoon Salt, to taste

Directions:

Cut peaches in half, remove pit and quarter

Toss in blended oil and salt

Grill until well charred

Chill and dice small

Toss all ingredients together and season to taste with salt

Gochujang Sauce

¼ cup Korean Gochujang paste

⅓ cup Rice Vinegar

⅓ cup Light Soy Sauce

¼ cup Honey

2 tablespoon EVOO

Directions:

Whisk together in a mixing bowl and set aside

