Sunday Brunch: Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap with Peach Salsa

CHICAGO — Executive Chef at Tao Chicago Michael Armstrong demonstrated his Charlie Trotter Day's dish, Grilled Skirt Steak Lettuce Wrap with Peach Salsa. He will serve this at the First Annual Trotter Beer Fest Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.
Tao Chicago
632 N. Dearborn St.
Chicago
taochicago.com
Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap with Peach Salsa Recipe:
Serves 2
5oz Beef Skirt Outside Cleaned
¼ cup Skirt Steak Marinade
¼ cup Grilled Peach Salsa
6 each Bibb Lettuce Leaves, cleaned
1 sprig Basil for garnish
1 sprig Mint for garnish
Plating directions:
Grill marinated steak and rest
Slice ⅛” slices and arrange on a plate
Spoon peach salsa into a round ramekin
Arrange lettuce, mint, and basil around the plate next to the steak
Skirt Steak Marinade
½ cup Honey
¼ cup Dark Brown Sugar
1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
½ cup Gochujang Paste
1 cup Vinegar Rice Marukan
2 cubs Yamasa Soy Sauce
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
Grilled Peach Salsa
5 each Ripe Peaches
1 cup Kimchi, drained and lightly rinsed, finely chopped
2 sprigs Mint (chiffonade)
4 sprigs Thai Basil (chiffonade)
¼ cup Peach Liquor
2 each Scallions, chopped
¼ cup Gochujang Sauce
1 teaspoon Salt, to taste
Directions:
Cut peaches in half, remove pit and quarter
Toss in blended oil and salt
Grill until well charred
Chill and dice small
Toss all ingredients together and season to taste with salt
Gochujang Sauce
¼ cup Korean Gochujang paste
⅓ cup Rice Vinegar
⅓ cup Light Soy Sauce
¼ cup Honey
2 tablespoon EVOO
Directions:
Whisk together in a mixing bowl and set aside
