Brothers wanted in fatal Elgin shooting in custody, charged

Posted 1:14 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, August 11, 2019

ELGIN, Ill. — Two suburban Chicago brothers sought on arrest warrants issued in the fatal shooting of a man during an altercation last week are in custody.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyler Bey of Elgin was shot to death Tuesday after allegedly getting into a fight with the two brothers in a parking lot. Kane County’s coroner says an autopsy determined Bey died of multiple gunshot

Twenty-five-year-old Xavier L. Butler of the South Elgin area is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail in Kane County Jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Isaiah Y. Butler of the Elgin/Schaumburg area is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Elgin police say the brothers turned themselves in Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.