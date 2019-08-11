× A’s shutout White Sox in series finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings, Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Sunday.

Bassitt (8-5) permitted four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Olson, Robbie Grossman and Chad Pinder had two hits apiece for the Athletics, who are fighting for position in the AL wild-card race.

Giolito (12-6) struck out a career-high 13 in six innings. The All-Star right-hander allowed two runs and five hits.

The White Sox had won five of seven.

Olson connected for his 23rd homer after Matt Chapman just missed his own drive in the fourth. Right fielder Jon Jay leaped to try to catch Chapman’s deep fly ball at the fence, but it bounced out of his glove for a double.

Olson was batting 6 for 30 this month.

Giolito struck out the side in the third and sixth innings and ended his outing with five straight strikeouts. He has just one victory in his last seven starts after winning eight straight outings in May and June.

Bassitt, who made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2014, is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his last six starts.

Liam Hendriks struck out two in the ninth for his 12th save in 17 opportunities.

The A’s went 3-3 during their week in Chicago, dropping two of three against the Cubs before splitting their first two on the South Side. Oakland won the season series against the White Sox 5-1.