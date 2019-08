Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park Sunday late afternoon.

The girl was at a barbecue when she was shot in leg after occupants of a blue Dodge Charger drove-by and fired shots in the 1000 block of N. Monticello around 3:54 p.m.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.