6 shot in East Garfield Park, most of the victims are women

CHICAGO -- Six people were shot in a drive-by shooting on the West Side overnight, five of the victims are women.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Lake Street, near the Garfield Park Conservatory.
Police say the victims were standing on the street with a large group of people, when someone fired shots from a passing car.
The man who was shot, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
All five of the women have been stabilized.
Police are still searching for the gunman.