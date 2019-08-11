6 shot in East Garfield Park, most of the victims are women

Posted 7:37 AM, August 11, 2019, by

CHICAGO -- Six people were shot in a drive-by shooting on the West Side overnight, five of the victims are women.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Lake Street, near the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Police say the victims were standing on the street with a large group of people, when someone fired shots from a passing car.

The man who was shot, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All five of the women have been stabilized.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.