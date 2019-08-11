6 shot in East Garfield Park, most of the victims are women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Six people were shot in a drive-by shooting on the West Side overnight, five of the victims are women.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Lake Street, near the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Police say the victims were standing on the street with a large group of people, when someone fired shots from a passing car.

The man who was shot, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All five of the women have been stabilized.

Police are still searching for the gunman.