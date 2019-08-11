× 17-year-old boy missing from Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police released a missing persons report on a 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Rogers Park.

Aiden Walkowiak was last seen in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray pajama pants and gray gym shoes.

Walkowiak is 5 feet, 8 inches, 150 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is autistic and may have trouble with verbal communication.

Anyone with information on Walkowiak is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.