1 dead after crash on I-80 in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — A man is dead after a crash involving a semi on I-80 in Grundy County, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened Saturday at 9:45 a.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling on the ramp from I-80 westbound to the westbound rest area near milepost 118.

A semi was parked on the right shoulder of the ramp at the entrance of the rest area. The Toyota drove off the road and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the Toyota, Steven Shambora, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Grundy County Coroner.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.