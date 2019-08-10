× Man attempts to abduct child in Naperville: police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man attempted to abduct a child while the mother was inside the car, according to Naperville police.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a mother was sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked vehicle, while her child was in the back. A man approached her vehicle, opened the rear door and attempted to remove the child out of the vehicle. After failing to remove the child, he ran away.

Neither the mother and child were injured during the incident.

The man is described as a white man in his 20s with blonde hair and thin build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-420-6666.