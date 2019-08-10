FBI offering reward for information on bank robber in Naperville

Posted 6:15 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17PM, August 10, 2019

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The FBI is offering a reward for information on a man who robbed a TCF Bank in Naperville.

On August 9 at 10:05 a.m., an unknown man robbed the TCF Bank at 1227 Naper Boulevard.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that will help lead to the arrest of the man.

He is described to be a white man in his 30s to 40s and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with black hair. He was seen wearing a gray and black hat, black sunglasses, black shirt, a blue latex glove and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

