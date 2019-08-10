Dry start to the month of August
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
-
A Sunny start to August
-
May 1895, a normal month with dizzying weather extremes
-
Cool, wet May 2019 ends on a warm, dry, smoky note. More than 500 tornadoes logged by the Storm Prediction Center over past two weeks. New severe thunderstorm potential to start the new month of June.
-
-
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
-
-
June 25, 1959: City’s blinding rains put a damper on dry month
-
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
-
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast