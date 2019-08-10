Cubs Game Notes For Saturday @ Cincinnati

-Against the Central Division, the Cubs are 19-5 at home and 7-17 on the road. From 2015 through 2017, the North Siders were an MLB-best 72-43 (.626) in divisional road games. Since the start of last season, they’re 23-38 (.377) in those games.

-All three Reds starts by left-handers have come in the last two weeks, all by Alex Wood. Cincinnati started right-handers in each of its first 102 games of the season.

-Kris Bryant had a pair of six-RBI games at Great American Ball Park in 2016. In three seasons since then, he’s driven in only six runs there – with no home runs.

-Sonny Gray has run off seven excellent starts since late June. He’s one of five pitchers (minimum 40 innings) with an ERA under 2.00 since June 28.

 

 

 

 

 

 

