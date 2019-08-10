CPD launches investigation after officer gives Hulk Hogan ride

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department launched an internal investigation for an incident involving an officer and wrestler Hulk Hogan.

On August 2, Hulk Hogan posted a Facebook live video of a ride he got on the O’Hare International Airport tarmac.

In the video, sirens are heard blazing and the conversation suggested Hogan was getting preferential treatment to avoid crowds and that the officer’s sergeant approved of the ride.

A CPD spokesperson said the officer won’t be allowed to drive on the tarmac anymore and that Supt. Eddie Johnson was furious about the video.