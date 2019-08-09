Yvonne Orji and Luvvie Ajayi talk “Jesus and Jollof,” bachelorette parties, and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actresses Yvonne Orji and Luvvie Ajayi discussed the two things that they love the most, "Jesus and Jollof," which is the name of the their podcast series. The two love to talk about life in general and their life stories. Orji, whom is on HBO hit show "Insecure" talked Season 4 and new sketch comedy show, called "A Black Lady Sketch Show." She also went on and discussed how she surprised Luvvie with a surprise bachelorette party in Anguilla. Yvonne Orji and Luvvie Ajayi will be hosting a live podcast at the Vic Theatre on Saturday, August 10th at 7 p.m.

"Jesus and Jollof" Live!

Saturday, 7pm

The Vic Theatre

3145 N. Sheffield

Chicago

ticketfly.com