× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Oakland

➢ The Athletics swept a three-game series at Chicago from July 12-14 with their starters compiling a 0.89 ERA and limiting the White Sox to three extra-base hits – all in the final game. Oakland has won 13 of the past 16 meetings while averaging 6.9 runs per game.

➢ Chicago made it four wins in five games with an 8-1 victory at Detroit on Wednesday. The White Sox batted .392 (31-for-79) with runners in scoring position on their seven-game road trip to Philadelphia and Detroit. That average with RISP is the team’s highest in a seven-game road span since 2009 (.393).

➢ Mike Fiers , Friday’s projected starter, is 8-0 with a 2.26 ERA in his last 16 starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in 18 straight starts. That’s the longest streak by an Athletics pitcher since at least 1913 and the longest run in MLB since Justin Verlander’s 18-start streak in 2016.

➢ Jose Abreu’s next home run will be t he 171 st of his career and would tie him with Robin Ventura for sixth on the franchise list. Abreu is 10-for-22 (.455) with a homer and six RBI in his last five games overall but just 3-for-29 (.103) in his last seven against Oakland.

➢ Mark Canha is batting .438 (14-for-32) with three home runs and seven RBI during a nine-game hitting streak against the White Sox. Since 2018, Only Mike Trout (.600) has a higher average against Chicago (minimum 25 plate appearances) than Canha .