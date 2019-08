CHICAGO — The remains of a local soldier killed in Afghanistan will return home Friday.

Army Spc. Michael Nance was killed two weeks ago when an Afghan soldier opened fire on coalition troops. Another soldier from Ohio was also killed. Nance was 24.

He grew up on the city’s South Side, then attended high school in the northern suburbs.

A ceremony will be held at Midway Airport upon his return.

