Pregnant woman and man stabbed on South Side

CHICAGO — A pregnant woman is in serious condition after a double stabbing on the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove.

Three people were arguing in front of a barber shop when someone pulled out a knife. A 20-year-old woman was stabbed in the stomach and 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck.

The woman is four months pregnant and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The man was also taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

One person was arrested, according to police.