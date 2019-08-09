Moisture levels to increase in coming days nudging t-storm chance higher Sat night/Sunday; widest precip coverage Monday afternoon/night; rain’s sorely needed—only 3 years since 1910 have recorded less July 30-Aug 9 rain
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
Periods of showers and fair weather
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
Severe weather explodes over Chicagoland
Scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday, warmer Wednesday
What were the Chicago area weather conditions on July 20, 1969?
Mother Nature’s fireworks could impact Fourth of July celebrations
Las Vegas’ grasshopper invasion is so big you can see it on weather radar
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
Scattered showers Sunday night, temperatures rise this week