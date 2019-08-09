DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Midday Fix: Cheese stuffed fried rice balls – classic Roman-style street food

Posted 11:45 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, August 9, 2019

Matt Warman from Bonci

Bonci West Loop

161 N. Sangamon St. Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 243-4016

Bonci Wicker Park

1566 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622

(872) 829-3144

https://bonciusa.com/

Recipe:

  • 3 Cups Arborio Rice
  • 5 Cups Tomato Sauce
  • ½ Cup Diced Onion
  • ½ Cup Diced Celery
  • ½ Cup Diced Carrot
  • 2 TBSP Unsalted Butter
  • 2 ½ Cups Grated Parmesan
  • Olive Oil
  • One Container Seasoned Bread Crumbs
  • 4 Eggs Blended with 1 TBSP Water
  • 20 – 1 inch by ¼ pieces of Mozzarella
  • Neutral Oil for Frying
  • Basil

 Directions:

  1. In a wide pot or deep pan, add a tablespoon of olive oil to barely coat the bottom of the pan and heat on medium.
  2. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the minced/diced mirepoix (carrot, onion, celery) and caramelize until amber brown.
  3. Add tomato sauce to the pan to deglaze and season lightly. Put on a low heat and barely simmer to reduce.
  4. Get another deep pan and add a few TBSP of oil, put onto medium high heat and add the arborio rice.
  5. Move the rice around the pan until lightly brown around the edges and it smells nutty.
  6. Get 1 liter (roughly 4 ½ cups) of warm water and slowly add to the rice, a small amount at a time over several minutes. Stir constantly. When the rice is tender on the outside and brittle on the inside, add it to the pot with the sauce.
  7. Stir to combine and simmer on low until tender, about 15 minutes and tear in a handful of basil. Off the heat stir in the butter and Parmesan.
  8. Put into a wide, rimmed dish to cool. Chill in the refrigerator until set.
  9. With a scale, weigh the suppli into 90 gram (about 7 tablespoons or just over 3 oz) portions – or scoop and form into 6 T portions.
  10. Put a piece of mozzarella in the middle and roll into an oval shape.
  11. Coat with breadcrumbs, dip into the egg mixture, and coat again in breadcrumbs.
  12. Fry in 375 degree oil for 4 minutes.

 

