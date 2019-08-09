Midday Fix: Cheese stuffed fried rice balls – classic Roman-style street food
Matt Warman from Bonci
Bonci West Loop
161 N. Sangamon St. Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 243-4016
Bonci Wicker Park
1566 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
(872) 829-3144
Recipe:
- 3 Cups Arborio Rice
- 5 Cups Tomato Sauce
- ½ Cup Diced Onion
- ½ Cup Diced Celery
- ½ Cup Diced Carrot
- 2 TBSP Unsalted Butter
- 2 ½ Cups Grated Parmesan
- Olive Oil
- One Container Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 4 Eggs Blended with 1 TBSP Water
- 20 – 1 inch by ¼ pieces of Mozzarella
- Neutral Oil for Frying
- Basil
Directions:
- In a wide pot or deep pan, add a tablespoon of olive oil to barely coat the bottom of the pan and heat on medium.
- When the oil begins to shimmer, add the minced/diced mirepoix (carrot, onion, celery) and caramelize until amber brown.
- Add tomato sauce to the pan to deglaze and season lightly. Put on a low heat and barely simmer to reduce.
- Get another deep pan and add a few TBSP of oil, put onto medium high heat and add the arborio rice.
- Move the rice around the pan until lightly brown around the edges and it smells nutty.
- Get 1 liter (roughly 4 ½ cups) of warm water and slowly add to the rice, a small amount at a time over several minutes. Stir constantly. When the rice is tender on the outside and brittle on the inside, add it to the pot with the sauce.
- Stir to combine and simmer on low until tender, about 15 minutes and tear in a handful of basil. Off the heat stir in the butter and Parmesan.
- Put into a wide, rimmed dish to cool. Chill in the refrigerator until set.
- With a scale, weigh the suppli into 90 gram (about 7 tablespoons or just over 3 oz) portions – or scoop and form into 6 T portions.
- Put a piece of mozzarella in the middle and roll into an oval shape.
- Coat with breadcrumbs, dip into the egg mixture, and coat again in breadcrumbs.
- Fry in 375 degree oil for 4 minutes.