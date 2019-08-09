× Memorial service held Friday for Chinese scholar who was murdered 2 years ago

SAVOY, Ill. — A memorial service is scheduled Friday for the University of Illinois student who was murdered two-years ago.

The service for 26-year-old Yingying Zhang will take place at First Baptist Church in Savoy, Illinois, which is near Champaign.

Zhang’s family is expected to speak during the service. It was originally scheduled for last week, but had to be postponed.

The service is open to the public.

Brendt Christensen, 30, avoided the death penalty in Zhang’s death after a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision and instead gave him life without the possibility of parole for the abduction, rape and killing of the Chinese scholar.