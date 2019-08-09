Melrose Park files emergency motion to stop Westlake Hospital from shutting down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A judge is set to hear an emergency motion Friday to block Westlake Hospital from shutting down.

The emergency motion comes after reports that the owner of Westlake attempted to empty out the facility, days after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Documents filed in Cook County Circuit Court revealed the hospital starting transferring patients Wednesday.

According to a memo obtained by Crain's, all patients are to be discharged or transferred to another facility by 3 p.m. Friday.

The village of Melrose Park and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx filed the motion to hold the owners of Westlake in contempt of court for violating the May 7 order which prohibited the owners from taking steps to close the hospital.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Westlake's closure this past spring, but that decision is now under review.

California-based owner Pipeline Health announced plans in February to shut down Westlake, shortly after buying the hospital. Pipeline says Westlake is losing nearly $3 million a month, and there are no potential buyers. The hospital has filed for bankruptcy.

Many Melrose Park residents say Westlake's closure would cause irreparable harm, hurting lower income residents.

In joining the village of Melrose Park's effort, the State's Attorney's office released the following statement:

“We joined this vital litigation to protect the rights of the patients and staff of Westlake Hospital and to ensure a continuity of care in the event of a closure. Despite best efforts and legal intervention, vulnerable residents are now facing an abrupt halt in medical services,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “Those most affected should have been given more respect than a letter days before the hospital is set to close. All county residents deserve access to healthcare and justice regardless of their zip code, economic status, or race. We will continue to advocate through affirmative litigation for safe, healthy communities on behalf of all citizens in Cook County.”

WGN has not yet received a response from Pipeline.