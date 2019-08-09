Matt Muse performs live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago based rapper Matt Muse performed live this morning. Matt not only creates magic for your ears but he also teaches artist at Young Chicago Authors, the famed writing and poetry organization which helped launch the likes of Noname, Saba, Jamila Woods, Chance The Rapper, Mick Jenkins, and many others. Muse is set to release his new EP today titled "Love & Snappiness." Matt will celebrate the EP’s release with a show at Schubas on Saturday, August 18th.

Schubas

3159 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

pitchperfectpr.com/matt-muse/