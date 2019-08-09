Man with autism missing from Downers Grove home

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a man with autism who went missing Thursday morning from his home.

Ronaldo S. Castillo, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home, located at 1132 Carol St.

Castillo is 5 foot 6 inches in height and weighs 130 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes and wears eyeglasses. Police said he was last seen wearing his glasses, shorts and black sandals. He also goes by the nickname “Ronnie”.

Police said they believe he is on foot.