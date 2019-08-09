DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Man with autism missing from Downers Grove home

Posted 10:35 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19AM, August 9, 2019

Ronaldo S. Castillo

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a man with autism who went missing Thursday morning from his home.

Ronaldo S. Castillo, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home, located at 1132 Carol St.

Castillo is 5 foot 6 inches in height and weighs 130 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes and wears eyeglasses. Police said he was last seen wearing his glasses, shorts and black sandals. He also goes by the nickname “Ronnie”.

Police said they believe he is on foot.

Downers Grove police said anyone with information about Castillo’s whereabouts should call them or 911.
