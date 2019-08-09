Lunchbreak: Easy back to school meals

Kristen Brogan, Registered Dietitian & Superfood Chef
Event:
Chef Demo at the Green City Farmer’s Market in Lincoln Park
September 7th at 10:30 a.m.
https://www.greencitymarket.org/calendar/event.asp?id=2490
Recipe:
Black Bean Mango Salad
Makes 4-6 Salad Jars
1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1⁄4 cup balsamic vinegar
Juice of 1 lime
Sea salt & black pepper to taste
2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained (see note)
1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
1⁄2 cup green onions, chopped
2 avocados, cubed
2 mangos, peeled and chopped
Directions:
Mix olive oil, vinegar, and lime juice in a small mixing bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients, one at a time to a 4 large glass jars. Pour dressing over ingredients and seal. Shake jar before serving and top with crunchy tortilla strips.
Simple Smoothie Bowl
Serves 2
2 cups of frozen sweet dark cherries
1 frozen banana, sliced
4 pitted dates, chopped
1⁄4 cup of cashew butter
1⁄4- 1⁄2 cup coconut water
2 tablespoons cacao nibs
1⁄4 cup of blueberries
2 tablespoons shredded coconut
1⁄2 cup of granola
Directions:
Add frozen cherries, frozen bananas, dates, cashew butter and ¼ cup of coconut water to a blender or food processor and blend to mix. Use more coconut water for a thinner consistency. Add mixture to a deep bowl and top with cacao nibs, blueberries, shredded coconut, and your favorite granola.