Lunchbreak: Easy back to school meals

Kristen Brogan, Registered Dietitian & Superfood Chef

https://ontargetliving.com/

Event:

Chef Demo at the Green City Farmer’s Market in Lincoln Park

September 7th at 10:30 a.m.

https://www.greencitymarket.org/calendar/event.asp?id=2490

Recipe:

Black Bean Mango Salad

Makes 4-6 Salad Jars

1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1⁄4 cup balsamic vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

Sea salt & black pepper to taste

2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained (see note)

1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1⁄2 cup green onions, chopped

2 avocados, cubed

2 mangos, peeled and chopped

Directions:

Mix olive oil, vinegar, and lime juice in a small mixing bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients, one at a time to a 4 large glass jars. Pour dressing over ingredients and seal. Shake jar before serving and top with crunchy tortilla strips.

Simple Smoothie Bowl

Serves 2

2 cups of frozen sweet dark cherries

1 frozen banana, sliced

4 pitted dates, chopped

1⁄4 cup of cashew butter

1⁄4- 1⁄2 cup coconut water

2 tablespoons cacao nibs

1⁄4 cup of blueberries

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

1⁄2 cup of granola

Directions:

Add frozen cherries, frozen bananas, dates, cashew butter and ¼ cup of coconut water to a blender or food processor and blend to mix. Use more coconut water for a thinner consistency. Add mixture to a deep bowl and top with cacao nibs, blueberries, shredded coconut, and your favorite granola.