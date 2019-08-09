Higher humidity then chance for needed rain

Humidity will slowly increase during the afternoon today with even higher humidity expected by Sunday and continuing into Monday. Daytime hours should remain dry Saturday with a chance for isolated storms Saturday night into Sunday. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will occur on Monday afternoon and will become more likely late Monday. A few afternoon thunderstorms will also be possible on Tuesday. Dry conditions return for Wednesday and Thursday with another warm weekend to follow.

This has been one of the driest starts to August on record with only 0.02” of rain falling at O’Hare through August 9th. A surplus of soil moisture from a very wet spring has been rapidly diminished by recent warm and dry conditions. Above normal sunshine has also enhanced evaporation drying plants and soil.