Former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker talks sports and the importance of giving back to the community

Chicago native, NBA Champion and three-time All-Star Antoine Walker sits down with Larry Potash to talk about the NBA of today, the Chicago Bulls’ upcoming season and the Support Group, a Chicago based nonprofit organization.

The Support Group has been committed to providing outlets and opportunities that connect today’s youth with future opportunities for over 30 years.

The Support Group’s Chicagoland All-Star Classic

Sunday, August 11

Wintrust Arena

200 E. Cermak

The three-game event begins with a high school game at 1:00 p.m., a Celebrity Game at 2:00 p.m. and a pro-game at 4:00 p.m.

Players featured in the pro game include Jabari Parker, Isaha Cannon, Admiral Schofield, Kendrick Nunn and Jahlil Okafor.